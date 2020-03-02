Global  

Samsung Display asks Vietnam not to quarantine 700 engineers from virus-hit South Korea

Reuters Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Samsung Display, a supplier for Samsung Electronics and Apple, has asked Vietnam to exempt 700 engineers from coronavirus-hit South Korea from a mandatory quarantine, saying they need to prepare for the production of screens for new smartphones.
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Quarantined workers back from South Korea have food delivered by buckets on ropes in Thailand

Quarantined workers back from South Korea have food delivered by buckets on ropes in Thailand 01:04

 Quarantined workers who returned from South Korea are having food delivered to them with buckets and ropes. The Thais had been working in the Far East country but were repatriated earlier this month after the coronavirus swept through the region. Footage taken today (March 9) from quarantine...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tensions escalate in Asia over coronavirus [Video]Tensions escalate in Asia over coronavirus

Japan's prime minister has imposed a mandatory quarantine on all visitors from South Korea and China, triggering warnings of countermeasures.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 06:55Published

Thai cleaners disinfect restaurant used by worker who returned from coronavirus hot-spot South Korea [Video]Thai cleaners disinfect restaurant used by worker who returned from coronavirus hot-spot South Korea

Cleaners disinfect a restaurant in Chiang Rai, northern Thailand, today (March 5) after a worker returned from coronavirus hot-spot South Korea ate there. The overseas worker, one of 5,000 Thais..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Samsung suspends smartphone factory in South Korea again after new coronavirus case

Samsung Electronics suspended operations at its smartphone factory in South Korea's southeastern city of Gumi again on Friday after another worker tested...
Reuters

Samsung starts building $220 million R&D center in Vietnam

South Korea's Samsung Electronics has started building a $220 million research and development center in Vietnam, the Vietnamese government said on Monday.
Reuters

