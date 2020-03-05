Here's how many jobs Ohio's medical marijuana program has created
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () Ohio's medical marijuana program has created 1,759 jobs through its first year of operation, according to an update from state regulators. Franklin County has had by far the most sales – 296,000 days' worth of supply in calendar 2019, the Medical Marijuana Control Program reported Thursday, followed by Cuyahoga County at 250,000 and Hamilton County at 150,000. The state has stopped releasing the dollar amount of sales. Through January, 60,000 individuals had made purchases from among 84,000…
Harvest of Ohio LLC's three medical marijuana dispensaries can open as soon as they pass inspections under terms of a settlement reached with the Ohio Board of... bizjournals Also reported by •SeattlePI.com •Seattle Times
