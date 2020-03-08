Ohio State suspends in-person classes, international travel amid coronavirus scare
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () Ohio State University has suspended all in-person classes through March over coronavirus concerns, the university announced Monday night. It is also canceling all university-sponsored international travel “until further notice,” and not scheduling on-campus events through April 20, according to the university. “We are being proactive in an effort to prevent illness and continue the important work of the university,” President Michael Drake wrote in a campus-wide email. “I understand…
Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The US State Department issued an alert Sunday urging US citizens “particularly travelers with underlying health... The Verge Also reported by •bizjournals •Seattle Times •News24 •NPR
Harvard University announced Tuesday that all classes will be suspended in person and moved to online as a result of the coronavirus, following the lead of... FOXNews.com Also reported by •bizjournals •SeattlePI.com •Seattle Times •The Verge
