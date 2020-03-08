Global  

Ohio State suspends in-person classes, international travel amid coronavirus scare

bizjournals Tuesday, 10 March 2020
Ohio State University has suspended all in-person classes through March over coronavirus concerns, the university announced Monday night. It is also canceling all university-sponsored international travel “until further notice,” and not scheduling on-campus events through April 20, according to the university. “We are being proactive in an effort to prevent illness and continue the important work of the university,” President Michael Drake wrote in a campus-wide email. “I understand…
Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
News video: UTC International Travel

UTC International Travel

 UTC is suspending international travel during the coronavirus outbreak.

