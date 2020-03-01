Global  

How Memphis stocks fared on the Dow Jones' worst day ever

bizjournals Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Monday was the single worst day for the Dow Jones since … ever. The Dow dropped 7.8% on the day, a loss of 2013.76 points, its largest point loss in history. The S&P 500 fell 7.6%. The Nasdaq lost 7.3%. Here's how companies based in Memphis fared Monday (as of 4:14 p.m. EST) since the prior close, and how they did from the beginning of the year to the close of the March 6. Change on March 9: -9.42% Change Jan. 2 to March 6: -21.79% Change on March 9: +3.43% Change Jan. 2 to March 6: -0.72% Change…
News video: Dow Jones falls 1,800 points in moments after opening bell, trading briefly halted

Dow Jones falls 1,800 points in moments after opening bell, trading briefly halted 00:19

 Stock trading was halted in the moments after the opening bell Monday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened down more than 1,800 points amid coronavirus fears.

