No hoarding hand sanitizer, Target tells shoppers

Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Target Corp., facing a coronavirus-induced run on its stocks of hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes, is capping the number of items customers can buy at a time. The Star Tribune reports on the move by the Minneapolis-based retailer, which over the weekend put up signs in stores reading, "Due to high demand and to support all guests, we will be limiting the quantities of disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizers and hand & face wipes to 6 per guest." The move follows a burst of what Target (NYSE:… 👓 View full article

