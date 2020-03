Investors expect a 'permanent recession,' Paul Krugman warns after Treasury yields tumble and interest rates plunge Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

**



· *Investors expect the US economy to suffer a prolonged downturn, Paul Krugman argued on Monday.*

· *"Mr Market is basically saying that we're headed for permanent

· *"Markets are implicitly predicting... **· *Investors expect the US economy to suffer a prolonged downturn, Paul Krugman argued on Monday.*· *"Mr Market is basically saying that we're headed for permanent recession ," the Nobel Memorial Prize-winning economist tweeted on Monday, pointing to record-low Treasury yields.*· *"Markets are implicitly predicting 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this