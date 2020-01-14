Global  

Arguments set on Florida's recreational marijuana measure

bizjournals Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
The Florida Supreme Court will hear arguments May 6 on a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow recreational use of marijuana in the state. The court on Friday issued an order scheduling arguments on the proposal by the political committee Make It Legal Florida. The committee initially sought to put the measure on the 2020 ballot but is now targeting the 2022 ballot because it did not meet a petition-signature deadline. It submitted enough signatures, however, to trigger a Supreme…
No legal recreational marijuana vote in Florida in 2020

Voters in Florida will not be getting the chance this fall to decide on legal recreational marijuana.

Recreational marijuana won't make 2020 Florida ballot

The chances of recreational marijuana to Florida voters have fizzled for 2020. But hours after the announcement, local Senator Jeff Brandes (R-St. Petersburg) just filed a similar bill that would give..

