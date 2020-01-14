Arguments set on Florida's recreational marijuana measure Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Florida Supreme Court will hear arguments May 6 on a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow recreational use of marijuana in the state. The court on Friday issued an order scheduling arguments on the proposal by the political committee Make It Legal Florida. The committee initially sought to put the measure on the 2020 ballot but is now targeting the 2022 ballot because it did not meet a petition-signature deadline. It submitted enough signatures, however, to trigger a Supreme… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources No legal recreational marijuana vote in Florida in 2020 Voters in Florida will not be getting the chance this fall to decide on legal recreational marijuana. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 01:41Published on January 31, 2020 Recreational marijuana won't make 2020 Florida ballot The chances of recreational marijuana to Florida voters have fizzled for 2020. But hours after the announcement, local Senator Jeff Brandes (R-St. Petersburg) just filed a similar bill that would give.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:44Published on January 14, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this