Obama's former top economist says Congress should immediately send $1,000 to every American adult to stimulate coronavirus-stricken economy
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () · *Jason Furman, a top economist during the Obama administration, said Congress should send a one-time $1,000 check to every American adult and an additional $500 per child they have in a stimulus package.*
· *"We've reached a point where a stimulus package has very little downside and has potential upside," Furman told...
Former President Barack Obama made a congratulatory call to Joe Biden following the South Carolina primary. While the two men speak regularly, the call from Obama came after Biden's surprise victory in..