Obama's former top economist says Congress should immediately send $1,000 to every American adult to stimulate coronavirus-stricken economy

Business Insider Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Obama's former top economist says Congress should immediately send $1,000 to every American adult to stimulate coronavirus-stricken economy· *Jason Furman, a top economist during the Obama administration, said Congress should send a one-time $1,000 check to every American adult and an additional $500 per child they have in a stimulus package.*
· *"We've reached a point where a stimulus package has very little downside and has potential upside," Furman told...
Recent related news from verified sources

Ex-Obama adviser says government should give American adults $1G, every child $500

A former top campaign adviser and chair of the Council of Economic Advisers during the 2008 financial crisis under President Barack Obama is urging Congress to...
FOXNews.com

Giving $1,000 to every American adult won't do much to offset the coronavirus slowdown, former Fed advisor warns

Giving $1,000 to every American adult won't do much to offset the coronavirus slowdown, former Fed advisor warns** · *Mailing out $1,000 to every American adult might fail to forestall a US recession, Andrew Levin, a former special advisor to the Federal Reserve, told...
Business Insider

