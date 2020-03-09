Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Trump slams 'pathetic, slow moving' Federal Reserve as the coronavirus hits the US economy

Trump slams 'pathetic, slow moving' Federal Reserve as the coronavirus hits the US economy

Business Insider Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Trump slams 'pathetic, slow moving' Federal Reserve as the coronavirus hits the US economy· *President Donald Trump lashed out at the Federal Reserve on Tuesday and demanded the independent central bank lower rates.*
· *The call came as the coronavirus raised alarm about the US economy. *
· *Even before the outbreak, Trump repeatedly called for more aggressive measures including quantitative easing and negative...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Street - Published < > Embed
News video: Is a Trump Coronavirus Aid Package on the Way?

Is a Trump Coronavirus Aid Package on the Way? 01:59

 The White House is mulling additional options to offset the economic fallout from the coronavirus for those infected and for companies and industries impacted.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Will Push Fed Funds Rate to Zero [Video]Coronavirus Will Push Fed Funds Rate to Zero

Investors are 100% sure the Federal Reserve will cut rates either at our even before its policy meeting next week, according to fed funds futures. They are also certain it will be a big one.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:08Published

NY Federal Reserve Trying To Stabilize Markets [Video]NY Federal Reserve Trying To Stabilize Markets

The New York Federal Reserve is taking action to try and stabilize financial markets.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Blasts 'Pathetic, Slow Moving Federal Reserve'

In a pair of tweets Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump revisited his criticism of the Federal Reserve, blasting the central bank as "pathetic" and "slow...
Newsmax

Trump Slams ‘Pathetic, Slow-Moving Federal Reserve’ Amid Coronavirus Economic Impact

'The Federal Reserve must be a leader, not a very late follower'
Daily Caller


Tweets about this

GRocjr

Garith RT @RealEagleBites: RESIGN: Fed Chairman #JeromePowell is the HERBERT HOOVER of our day. REFUSING to take prudent measures to avoid a stoc… 3 hours ago

RealEagleBites

Eagle Pundit 🦅 RESIGN: Fed Chairman #JeromePowell is the HERBERT HOOVER of our day. REFUSING to take prudent measures to avoid a… https://t.co/x7MWXtsY85 2 days ago

pantera12sa

S RT @afronola: Trump slams 'pathetic, slow moving' Federal Reserve as the coronavirus hits the US economy - https://t.co/BWWziZ7oDP #COVID1… 2 days ago

noemptyspacePDX

Bill Maddening to listen to this dolt. Negative rates haven't actually worked for anyone, and will only create new probl… https://t.co/rNbsoUjCKB 2 days ago

afronola

Afro-Nola / Afronola Trump slams 'pathetic, slow moving' Federal Reserve as the coronavirus hits the US economy -… https://t.co/Mz7V5AWQ8F 2 days ago

CivicDuty1776

Civic Duty RT @freezerohedge: Trump Slams "Pathetic, Slow" Fed As Democrats Take Lead In 2020 Election Odds https://t.co/ePUQNlZxSb 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.