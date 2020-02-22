Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > New Wells Fargo CEO: Issues will not resolve until 2021

New Wells Fargo CEO: Issues will not resolve until 2021

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — The third chief executive of Wells Fargo in four years appeared in front of Congress on Tuesday, saying that there's much the bank needs to do to fix its cultural problems, and isn't expecting it to be done until 2021.

Charles Scharf took over the troubled bank late last year. He replaced Tim Sloan, who resigned in March only a couple of weeks after being lambasted by members of Congress in his own hearing.

Unlike Sloan, Scharf is an outsider, previously holding the jobs of CEO of Bank of New York Mellon and Visa. Since taking the job, Scharf has been candid that the bank still have much work to do and has been trying to resolve all of the bank's legal problems.

“I am confident we can move this company in a significantly improved direction,” Scharf said.

Wells Fargo's sales practices scandal is nearly four years old at this point, and the bank continues to remain mired in legal and regulatory trouble. The San Francisco-based company paid a $3 billion fine just last month for its illegal sales practices, on top of the roughly $1.2 billion in fines it had already paid. The bank remains under restrictions imposed by the Federal Reserve, not allowing Wells Fargo to grow any larger until its cultural problems are fixed.

Tuesday's hearing is the first of two that Rep. Maxine Waters, chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee, is holding this week. The hearing on Wednesday was supposed to involve two members of Wells Fargo's board of directors, but those directors resigned on Sunday ahead of the scheduled hearing. Both Republicans and Democrats on the committee issued reports saying Wells' board was too willing to look the other way as the sales practices problems continued to grow.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Survey reveals Americans favor technology in quest for better sleep [Video]Survey reveals Americans favor technology in quest for better sleep

Six in 10 Americans are turning to tech to aid their sleep, according to new research.From using smartphones to set their bedtime and apps to limit evening screen time, to using a watch to note their..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Wells Fargo Agrees to Pay $3 Billion to Resolve Probes into Fraudulent Practices [Video]Wells Fargo Agrees to Pay $3 Billion to Resolve Probes into Fraudulent Practices

Wells Fargo has agreed to settle claims linked to the creation of millions of fake accounts for profit.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

New Wells Fargo CEO: Issues will not resolve until 2021

NEW YORK (AP) — The third chief executive of Wells Fargo in four years appeared in front of Congress on Tuesday, saying that there’s much the bank needs to...
Seattle Times

Wells Fargo's new CEO roster doesn't include anyone locally — yet

Wells Fargo has a long history of some of its leadership coming from Minnesota, but the North Star state isn't part of that structure, at least not yet.
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DaraWehmeyer

Dara Wehmeyer "New Wells Fargo CEO: Issues Will Not Resolve Until 2021" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/UeW8irt68N 15 minutes ago

KMPHFOX26

FOX26 News The third chief executive of Wells Fargo in four years appeared in front of Congress on Tuesday, saying that there'… https://t.co/QwzZAkkqoo 23 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen New Wells Fargo CEO: Issues Will Not Resolve Until 2021 - https://t.co/0PW6mGFGxc 30 minutes ago

LawngIsland

Long-Island-Portal New Wells Fargo CEO: Issues will not resolve until 2021 https://t.co/oncLbwRHsC https://t.co/m24uELbJUd 51 minutes ago

clickondetroit

ClickOnDetroit New Wells Fargo CEO: Issues will not resolve until 2021 https://t.co/9mZwqAD7eg 55 minutes ago

Robisyouragent

Robert Nunez, US NAVY Ret., Associate Broker New Wells Fargo CEO: Issues will not resolve until 2021 https://t.co/k2qEiOhVVw https://t.co/suYbIQO9RY 1 hour ago

MarketBeatNews

MarketBeat https://t.co/zS81Epkajx New Wells Fargo CEO: Issues will not resolve until 2021 $WFC #WFC… https://t.co/FWhliFnHvf 1 hour ago

RatingsNetwork

MarketBeat New Wells Fargo CEO: Issues will not resolve until 2021 $WFC #WFC #Bankingandcreditregulation #Financialregulation… https://t.co/5Dm9jGfzhr 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.