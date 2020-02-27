Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Harvard Square businesses brace for slowdown as students switch to virtual classes

Harvard Square businesses brace for slowdown as students switch to virtual classes

bizjournals Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Businesses in Harvard Square are still absorbing the news from Harvard University, which told its students not to return to the Cambridge campus after spring break due to growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. “That is going to be quite disruptive to the micro-economy of the Square,” said Daniel Andrew, CEO and co-founder of Trademark Tours, which gives tours of Harvard. Local businesses will have to make adjustments in order to survive losing such a large pool of customers in the…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: Harvard University Moving Classes Online Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Harvard University Moving Classes Online Amid Coronavirus Concerns 00:28

 Harvard students are being told not to return from spring break over coronavirus fears.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Harvard moving classes online in wake of coronavirus threat [Video]Harvard moving classes online in wake of coronavirus threat

Harvard University is urging students to stay home after spring break and will conduct classes online as the number of coronavirus cases grows in Massachusetts.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 02:02Published

Thousands Of Students Attend Free Performance Of 'To Kill A Mockingbird' At Madison Square Garden [Video]Thousands Of Students Attend Free Performance Of 'To Kill A Mockingbird' At Madison Square Garden

History was made at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday as thousands of students watched a live performance of Broadway's "To Kill A Mockingbird." It was the Garden's first-ever Broadway play and it was..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Harvard to move to virtual classes amid coronavirus outbreak

Harvard University asked its students on Tuesday not to return to campus after Spring Break and said it would begin moving to virtual instruction for graduate...
Reuters Also reported by •Seattle Times

NexTech AR CEO Evan Gappelberg buys 100K shares amid market slowdown

NexTech AR Solutions Corp (CSE:NTAR) (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) CEO Evan Gappelberg has invested another chunk of capital into the augmented reality company by purchasing...
Proactive Investors

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BOSBIZJess

Jessica Bartlett RT @BosBizCatherine: “That is going to be quite disruptive to the micro-economy of the Square." Business owners in Harvard Square are sti… 3 minutes ago

BosBizCatherine

Catherine Carlock “That is going to be quite disruptive to the micro-economy of the Square." Business owners in Harvard Square are… https://t.co/NGCMHHTjPb 8 minutes ago

BosBizCatherine

Catherine Carlock RT @hilarysburns: Update: @HarvardSquare businesses brace for slowdown as students switch to virtual classes via @BosBizJournal https://t.c… 12 minutes ago

hilarysburns

Hilary Burns Update: @HarvardSquare businesses brace for slowdown as students switch to virtual classes via @BosBizJournal https://t.co/6WKN8kchya 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.