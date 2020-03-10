Global  

As Ohio State cancels classes, spring football game still a go – for now

bizjournals Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Ohio State University may have temporarily canceled all classes and non-essential events due to concern about the novel coronavirus responsible for the COVID-19 disease, but the Buckeyes' spring football game is still on schedule – for now. OSU athletics spokesman Jerry Emig said the spring game, scheduled for April 11, is still scheduled to be played at Ohio Stadium, with the caveat that the situation is changing rapidly. "We are continuing to monitor the situation with the understanding it…
