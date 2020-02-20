Robinhood maxed out its entire $200 million line of credit last month amid market chaos, report says
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () · *Robinhood, the popular commission-free trading app, maxed out its entire $200 million credit line this month as markets swung violently, Bloomberg reported Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter. *
· *The move to draw the full credit line came during two weeks of volatile market movement where Robinhood's trading...
A Cambridge biotech raised $75 million in a downsized IPO as the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has caused the stock markets to crumble. Imara Inc.... bizjournals Also reported by •Proactive Investors