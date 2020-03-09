How Amazon is handling coronavirus — and still growing in Virginia
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder and CEO Jeff Bezos' net worth has plummeted by billions this week. He'll be OK. Bezos is still the wealthiest person alive, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, with about $6 billion over Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates. Bezos' $112 billion estimated net worth is almost completely tied to his 55.5 million shares of Amazon stock, which along with the rest of the market, has taken a beating as the novel coronavirus spreads globally, affected…
Amazon announced it is creating a $5 million neighborhood small relief fund to supply local businesses with cash grants as they navigate the coronavirus outbreak. To qualify, businesses must have fewer than 50 employees or less than $7 million in annual revenue.
Amazon told its New York and New Jersey employees to work from home, if possible, throughout the month of March. This comes just a week after the company told its Seattle employee to work from home as..