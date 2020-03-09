Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > How Amazon is handling coronavirus — and still growing in Virginia

How Amazon is handling coronavirus — and still growing in Virginia

bizjournals Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder and CEO Jeff Bezos' net worth has plummeted by billions this week. He'll be OK. Bezos is still the wealthiest person alive, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, with about $6 billion over Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates. Bezos' $112 billion estimated net worth is almost completely tied to his 55.5 million shares of Amazon stock, which along with the rest of the market, has taken a beating as the novel coronavirus spreads globally, affected…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published < > Embed
News video: Amazon Creates $5 Million Relief Fund for Small Seattle Businesses Affected by Coronavirus

Amazon Creates $5 Million Relief Fund for Small Seattle Businesses Affected by Coronavirus 00:20

 Amazon announced it is creating a $5 million neighborhood small relief fund to supply local businesses with cash grants as they navigate the coronavirus outbreak. To qualify, businesses must have fewer than 50 employees or less than $7 million in annual revenue.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Amazon Tells Employees in New York and New Jersey to Work From Home [Video]Amazon Tells Employees in New York and New Jersey to Work From Home

Amazon told its New York and New Jersey employees to work from home, if possible, throughout the month of March. This comes just a week after the company told its Seattle employee to work from home as..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:16Published

Hand Sanitizer Sales Spiked 313 Percent in Just a Week [Video]Hand Sanitizer Sales Spiked 313 Percent in Just a Week

Coronavirus fears led to a spike in hand sanitizer sales by 313 percent in just one week, between February 22 and 29, and on March 5, a 12-ounce Purell bottle, which is normally priced at $4.50, was..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Amazon and Microsoft kick $1 million each toward Seattle-based fund for coronavirus response as Washington state suffers 19 deaths from virus

Amazon and Microsoft kick $1 million each toward Seattle-based fund for coronavirus response as Washington state suffers 19 deaths from virus· Amazon and Microsoft are each donating $1 million to a fund for Seattle-area rapid response to the coronavirus outbreak. · The COVID-19 Response Fund will...
Business Insider

One standout number in Amazon's financial report showcases a positive shift in its growing cloud business — but coronavirus could start a slowdown (AMZN)

One standout number in Amazon's financial report showcases a positive shift in its growing cloud business — but coronavirus could start a slowdown (AMZN)· Amazon's performance obligations, mostly related to Amazon Web Services, grew 54% to a record $29.8 billion in its most recent quarter, according to company...
Business Insider


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.