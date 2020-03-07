American Airlines adjusts flight schedule out of Chicago due to coronavirus

Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

American Airlines on Tuesday pushed back the planned start dates on two seasonal international routes to Europe from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. The changes are tied to the growing global coronavirus crisis . American’s seasonal service from O’Hare to both Rome and Venice in Italy now will start on June 4. Previously, the Rome nonstop service from O'Hare was to have begun on March 28, with Venice service set to launch May 7. Like rival United Airlines, which has significantly… 👓 View full article



