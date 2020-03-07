American Airlines adjusts flight schedule out of Chicago due to coronavirus
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () American Airlines on Tuesday pushed back the planned start dates on two seasonal international routes to Europe from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. The changes are tied to the growing global coronavirus crisis. American’s seasonal service from O’Hare to both Rome and Venice in Italy now will start on June 4. Previously, the Rome nonstop service from O'Hare was to have begun on March 28, with Venice service set to launch May 7. Like rival United Airlines, which has significantly…
US airlines have already been hit hard by rising coronavirus outbreaks around the word. Now, Reuters reports airlines are stepping up measures to guard against the spread of coronavirus through person-to-person contamination on planes. One such measure is eliminating wine and water refills, to...
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told CBS's "Face the Nation" program the administration would discuss "a number of new proposals" for the airlines with U.S. lawmakers this week. This report..
The airline says it will suspend 75% of its long-haul international flights as it deals with the coronavirus pandemic. The phased suspension begins Monday and will last through at least May 6. CBS2's..
American Airlines Group Inc's flight attendants union said on Thursday it was bracing for an increase in flight cancellations after sweeping U.S. restrictions on... Reuters Also reported by •bizjournals •Business Insider •USATODAY.com
(Natural News) A pilot for American Airlines Group has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus, a representative for the commercial carrier said. The airline,... NaturalNews.com Also reported by •bizjournals •USATODAY.com •Business Insider
