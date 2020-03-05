Mass. governor declares state of emergency due to coronavirus

Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

This article first appeared on MassLive. Governor Charlie Baker on Tuesday declared a state of emergency, joining neighboring states Connecticut, New York and Rhode Island as the region continues to combat the spread of coronavirus. Declaring a state of emergency gives the governor and state officials more authority in dealing with the outbreak of COVID-19, such as quickly buying supplies or hiring new personnel without dealing with normal governmental procedure. The governor can also deploy the… 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

4 hours ago < > Embed Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published Colorado governor declares state of emergency to increase COVID-19 testing, implement paid sick leave 02:20 Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency Tuesday in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), saying it was important to increase the number of people who are being tested to mitigate the outbreak in the state and protect people who are most susceptible to fall severely ill from...