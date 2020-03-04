Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > S&P/ASX 200 futures up after US markets up 5%

S&P/ASX 200 futures up after US markets up 5%

Proactive Investors Tuesday, 10 March 2020 ()
S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) (ASX:XJO) futures are up around 1.8% this morning after a night of wild swings in the US markets. The S&P 500 Index (INDEXSP:.INX) closed at 2,882.23, +135.67 or up 4.94% and the Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ: .IXIC) closed at 8,344.25, +393.58 or up 4.95%. The biggest driver of the US rebound was US President Trump pledging a near-future stimulus package involving payroll tax cuts. Trump also suggested supporting the oil and gas and travel sectors which have been impacted the most, which gave these companies a boost. Australia is planning to unveil its own stimulus package this week. Gold down, oil regains ground Gold is down 1.6% overnight trading at US$1,649 per ounce while Crude Oil WTI has rebounded off its recently lows to $34.87 per barrel. The AUD is buying 65.0 US cents, which remains relatively weak.   [REPORT] Morning Report - US sharemarkets remained volatile overnight - the Dow Jones fell as much as 160pts, but also up as much as 1170pts in late trade. At the close, the Dow was higher by 1167 points or 4.9% https://t.co/twbHO04QLy#ausbiz pic.twitter.com/cX9z3Wt6lU — CommSec (@CommSec) March 10, 2020  
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

S&P/ASX 200 futures strong after US markets sharply rebound

S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) (ASX:XJO) futures are pointing to a very strong open after US markets finished up around 4%. Democratic nominee Joe Biden was become...
Proactive Investors

S&P/ASX 200 futures down as US markets continue to whipsaw

S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) (ASX:XJO) futures are pointing to a down day after the US market erased most of yesterday’s ~4% gains. The coronavirus or COVID19 is...
Proactive Investors

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tommyike41

Tommy Eichenberg RT @losfarringtons: Masón, Denis, Elery and Maryel hanging out after church with some HUGE Ohio State football players! @h_miller76 has a… 1 minute ago

GUPPYMONEY

🏀Shawn Harnish⚾️ After doing the #SWAC preview for the @VSiNLive CBB guide. I think it’s only right to give my picks for conference… https://t.co/jdFOnA1XPc 2 minutes ago

BBMarketWatch1

BBMarketWatch Futures have begun the decline. Down 0.7% minutes after AH closing. Today may have been a bull trap... 2 minutes ago

GoodAppleClub

 TheGoodAppleClub RT @tomgara: The kill switch that stops trading when markets crash too hard in after hours selling was just triggered for the first time si… 3 minutes ago

sherrilee7

Southern Artist and Democrat 🆘 RT @B52Malmet: Trump got what he manipulated with his no payroll tax holiday till after his election pitch to Republicans. https://t.co/Ib… 3 minutes ago

cberrets

Claudio Berretti RT @MarketCurrents: Futures point to the green after Trump floats payroll tax cut https://t.co/unZFQZEcMS 3 minutes ago

222NorthAvenue

briñG The juice! RT @GTToddStansbury: It was a tremendous honor to host @PatDiMarco42 and @RashardFant as part of the @NFLPA Externship Program — 1 of only… 6 minutes ago

jazzizbest

Diane/Canada RT @AnthonyNMorgan: With comments from my sister, ⁦@SpeakToni⁩, on anti-Black bias built into AI and other technologies that will dominate… 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.