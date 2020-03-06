Coronavirus update: Santa Clara County extends emergency 'mass gathering' ban | California to ramp up commercial testing
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 () The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted unanimously to extend a local health emergency through at least April 9, in the wake of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak that has infected at least 43 people in the county and killed one. The moratorium on "mass gatherings" — meetings of 1,000 people or more — includes large sports events, concerts and conferences. The ban does not extend to the airport or shopping centers, where people are generally further spread out, and local…
Public Health Department officials in Santa Clara County on Monday evening announced an unprecedented ban on public mass gatherings over 1,000 people that will be enforced by authorities. Betty Yu reports. (3-9-2020)