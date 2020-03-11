Global  

Murphy’s cancels popular St. Patrick’s Day celebration amid coronavirus concerns

bizjournals Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The block party is canceled, but Murphy’s Bar & Grill will still serve corned beef and cabbage on March 17.
