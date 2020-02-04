Fuel prices drop sharply, in Delhi petrol costs Rs 70.29 and diesel Rs 63.01
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () Fuel prices in Delhi slashed by Rs 2.69 for petrol and by Rs 2.33 for diesel. The price of 1 litre of petrol in Delhi as on Wednesday (March 11, 2020) is Rs 70.29, while the price of diesel is Rs 63.01.
Supermarket Asda has announced a price cut of 2p per litre (ppl) for petrol and diesel amid an oil war between Saudi Arabia and Russia which led to stock markets...
