Fuel prices drop sharply, in Delhi petrol costs Rs 70.29 and diesel Rs 63.01

Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Fuel prices in Delhi slashed by Rs 2.69 for petrol and by Rs 2.33 for diesel. The price of 1 litre of petrol in Delhi as on Wednesday (March 11, 2020) is Rs 70.29, while the price of diesel is Rs 63.01.Β πŸ‘“ View full article