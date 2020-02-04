Global  

Fuel prices drop sharply, in Delhi petrol costs Rs 70.29 and diesel Rs 63.01

Zee News Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Fuel prices in Delhi slashed by Rs 2.69 for petrol and by Rs 2.33 for diesel. The price of 1 litre of petrol in Delhi as on Wednesday (March 11, 2020) is Rs 70.29, while the price of diesel is Rs 63.01. 
