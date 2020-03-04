Fin24.com | Oil prices surge after US stimulus plans
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () Oil prices extended a rebound Wednesday from their biggest falls in almost 30 years, as planned US stimulus to combat the coronavirus epidemic offset worries about a Russia-Saudi price war.
Oil fell by the most since 1991 on Monday after Saudi Arabia started a price war with Russia by slashing its selling prices and pledging to unleash its pent-up supply onto a market reeling from falling demand because of the coronavirus outbreak. Libby Hogan reports.