Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Fin24.com | Oil prices surge after US stimulus plans

Fin24.com | Oil prices surge after US stimulus plans

News24 Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Oil prices extended a rebound Wednesday from their biggest falls in almost 30 years, as planned US stimulus to combat the coronavirus epidemic offset worries about a Russia-Saudi price war.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Oil prices plunge, world shares trampled

Oil prices plunge, world shares trampled 01:22

 Oil fell by the most since 1991 on Monday after Saudi Arabia started a price war with Russia by slashing its selling prices and pledging to unleash its pent-up supply onto a market reeling from falling demand because of the coronavirus outbreak. Libby Hogan reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Charles Schwab Financial Planner Weighs In On Stock Market [Video]Charles Schwab Financial Planner Weighs In On Stock Market

There is no shortage of uncertainty in the market with the coronavirus fears and sharp decline in oil prices. Richard Zak, financial planner with Charles Schwab offers advice for the investor...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:58Published

Gas prices dip below $2 per gallon in Kenosha [Video]Gas prices dip below $2 per gallon in Kenosha

It's been a while since we've seen gas prices this low! Lower demand for oil spurred in part by the spread of the coronavirus has dropped prices below $2/gallon at Lou Perrine's in Kenosha.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Oil bounces back from worst day in 29 years amid prospect of US tax-cut stimulus

Oil bounces back from worst day in 29 years amid prospect of US tax-cut stimulus** · *Oil prices rebounded on Tuesday from steep losses on Monday, the worst day for the commodity since 1991, amid the coronavirus outbreak and an...
Business Insider Also reported by •Reuters

Here’s Why Oil Prices Should Go Higher

On February 11, I predicted that Coronavirus would crush oil prices. Prices collapsed on February 20. Today, prices have reversed and WTI price is $2.00 higher...
OilPrice.com


Tweets about this

Fin24

Fin24 https://t.co/9Lxca4qvpQ | Oil prices surge after US stimulus plans https://t.co/P7zDBqANlB 36 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.