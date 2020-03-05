Business travel sector to lose $820 billion in revenue on coronavirus hit -industry group
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () The global business travel sector is expected to take a revenue hit of about $820 billion, with China accounting for nearly half of the losses, as corporates curb travel plans in the face of the coronavirus epidemic, an industry body said http://bit.ly/38HSMrG on Tuesday.
The cinema and movie industry is the latest to be hit by the coronavirus as film studios prepare for potentially less than impressing openings for some summer blockbusters. Many cinemas remain closed..