Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Business travel sector to lose $820 billion in revenue on coronavirus hit -industry group

Business travel sector to lose $820 billion in revenue on coronavirus hit -industry group

Reuters India Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The global business travel sector is expected to take a revenue hit of about $820 billion, with China accounting for nearly half of the losses, as corporates curb travel plans in the face of the coronavirus epidemic, an industry body said http://bit.ly/38HSMrG on Tuesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Canceling Travel Over Coronavirus Concerns? Your Travel Insurance Might Not Cover That

Canceling Travel Over Coronavirus Concerns? Your Travel Insurance Might Not Cover That 03:17

 Andrew Schrage, CEO and Co-founder of Money Crashers, talks about what your travel insurance options are amid the global coronavirus outbreak.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Will Travel and Tourism Recover From Coronavirus? [Video]Will Travel and Tourism Recover From Coronavirus?

Eventually. But for now the impact the coronavirus is having on the air, cruise, hotel and travel sectors is still be assessed, as are the risks for investors.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 03:39Published

'It is a disaster': Coronavirus takes toll on film industry [Video]'It is a disaster': Coronavirus takes toll on film industry

The cinema and movie industry is the latest to be hit by the coronavirus as film studios prepare for potentially less than impressing openings for some summer blockbusters. Many cinemas remain closed..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Airlines face $100 billion-plus virus hit, discounts 'wouldn't do any good'

The coronavirus epidemic could rob passenger airlines of up to $113 billion in revenue this year, an industry body warned on Thursday, while the head of a large...
Reuters

Airlines increasingly reliant on ‘ghost flights’ during coronavirus outbreak

Airlines increasingly reliant on ‘ghost flights’ during coronavirus outbreakIndustry analysts expect demand for air travel to hit its lowest point since the 2008 financial crisis. This year, according to the International Air Transport...
The Next Web


Tweets about this

infinity10

infinity10 RT @ChannelNewsAsia: Business travel sector to lose US$820 billion in revenue on coronavirus hit: industry group https://t.co/1xKGGatZJh ht… 3 minutes ago

infinity10

infinity10 RT @stbusinessdesk: Coronavirus will cost business travel sector $1.14 trillion in revenue: Industry group https://t.co/YoCtr3iRVP 3 minutes ago

TimesofNewsHUB

Times of News Business travel sector to lose $820 billion in revenue on coronavirus hit -industry group https://t.co/GG5VuyVwMh 3 minutes ago

stbusinessdesk

ST Business Desk Coronavirus will cost business travel sector $1.14 trillion in revenue: Industry group https://t.co/YoCtr3iRVP 7 minutes ago

STcom

The Straits Times Coronavirus will cost business travel sector $1.14 trillion in revenue: Industry group https://t.co/LmV09Pz0do 8 minutes ago

MiloInfo1

Milo Info "Business Travel Sector to Lose $820 Billion in Revenue on Coronavirus Hit: Industry Group" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/lkiYq6V9wu 8 minutes ago

Thomas_Brown_N

Thomas Brown Business travel sector to lose $820 billion in revenue on coronavirus hit: industry group has been posted on… https://t.co/f22nhOHjQt 11 minutes ago

JackColton17

JackColton Business travel sector to lose $820 bln in revenue on coronavirus hit. https://t.co/pxbFkFcsWS 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.