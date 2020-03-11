Budget 2020: what time is Rishi Sunak's speech today, and what can we expect?

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources MP govt crisis: MLAs return to Bhopal, all eyes on floor test| Oneindia News



s the Kamal Nath-led govt in Madhya Pradesh hangs on a wafer thin majority after the resignations of 22 MLAs, the opposition BJP has been demanding a floor test. Governor Lalji Tandon will open the.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:42 Published 2 days ago Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell reacts to today’s Budget



Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell gives Labour’s reaction to Rishi Sunak’s first Budget. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:10 Published 6 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Budget 2020: Here are the key points from Rishi Sunak's speech Today marked the first Budget for the new government, the first for a new chancellor who has only been in the job a few weeks and the first for almost 18 months....

Independent 6 days ago





Tweets about this