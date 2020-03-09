Global  

Saudi Arabia has asked Aramco to boost oil capacity - CEO

Reuters India Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Saudi Arabia's energy ministry has directed oil producer Saudi Aramco to raise its output capacity to 13 million from 12 million barrels per day (bpd), CEO Amin Nasser said in a statement on Wednesday.
News video: Oil prices plunge, world shares trampled

Oil prices plunge, world shares trampled 01:22

 Oil fell by the most since 1991 on Monday after Saudi Arabia started a price war with Russia by slashing its selling prices and pledging to unleash its pent-up supply onto a market reeling from falling demand because of the coronavirus outbreak. Libby Hogan reports.

Saudi Arabia, Russia raise stakes in oil standoff [Video]Saudi Arabia, Russia raise stakes in oil standoff

Saudi Arabia announced it will raise its crude supply to a record high in April, as it ratcheted up a standoff with Moscow. Joe Davies reports.

Double whammy: Oil, shares tumble on OPEC fallout, virus fears [Video]Double whammy: Oil, shares tumble on OPEC fallout, virus fears

Saudi Arabia's shock decision to increase oil output after OPEC talks failed rattled markets reeling from virus effect.

Saudi Arabia's energy ministry has directed oil producer Saudi Aramco to raise its output capacity to 13 million from 12 million barrels per day (bpd), CEO Amin...
Saudi Arabia to hike oil output capacity by 1 million barrels per day

Aramco is continuing to up the ante as part of an oil price war with its Russian counterpart. Russia said it was considering a similar output boost while also...
