Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Saudi Arabia has asked Aramco to boost oil capacity: CEO

Saudi Arabia has asked Aramco to boost oil capacity: CEO

Reuters Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Saudi Arabia's energy ministry has directed oil producer Saudi Aramco to raise its output capacity to 13 million from 12 million barrels per day (bpd), CEO Amin Nasser said in a statement on Wednesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Oil prices plunge, world shares trampled

Oil prices plunge, world shares trampled 01:22

 Oil fell by the most since 1991 on Monday after Saudi Arabia started a price war with Russia by slashing its selling prices and pledging to unleash its pent-up supply onto a market reeling from falling demand because of the coronavirus outbreak. Libby Hogan reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Saudi Arabia, Russia raise stakes in oil standoff [Video]Saudi Arabia, Russia raise stakes in oil standoff

Saudi Arabia announced it will raise its crude supply to a record high in April, as it ratcheted up a standoff with Moscow. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:35Published

Double whammy: Oil, shares tumble on OPEC fallout, virus fears [Video]Double whammy: Oil, shares tumble on OPEC fallout, virus fears

Saudi Arabia's shock decision to increase oil output after OPEC talks failed rattled markets reeling from virus effect.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Saudi Arabia to hike oil output capacity by 1 million barrels per day

Aramco is continuing to up the ante as part of an oil price war with its Russian counterpart. Russia said it was considering a similar output boost while also...
Deutsche Welle

Oil price wars continue as Saudi Arabia's Aramco increases oil output

Saudi Arabia's state-run company will increase its production by 300,000 barrels per day. Russia has reacted by stating it might mirror Saudi Arabia's increase,...
Deutsche Welle


Tweets about this

MTVEnglishNews

MTV English News Saudi Arabia has asked Aramco to boost oil capacity: CEO https://t.co/BXpmG7xw0S 12 minutes ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours Saudi Arabia has asked Aramco to boost oil capacity: CEO https://t.co/DmjIB76LjY 13 minutes ago

JacksonJennings

JacksonT Saudi Arabia has asked Aramco to boost oil capacity: CEO - https://t.co/oAZQSJgcee 20 minutes ago

ValenzuelaPost

ValenzuelaPost Saudi Arabia has asked Aramco to boost oil capacity: CEO https://t.co/92gGvyW7FT 21 minutes ago

gregotrading

Analyse-Trading.com Saudi Arabia has asked Aramco to boost oil capacity: CEO https://t.co/gFCAxKyIIT 43 minutes ago

OstoulSB

OSTOUL Securities Saudi Arabia has asked Aramco to boost oil capacity: CEO https://t.co/Qv1WZtHEvr https://t.co/r91xy6ygqp 51 minutes ago

RealtorJairo

Jairo Rodriguez Saudi Arabia has asked Aramco to boost oil capacity: CEO https://t.co/nbp5JPz6d5 https://t.co/3ZvUUmEQ1W 53 minutes ago

FinanzLinksWELT

FinanzLinksECONOMY Saudi Arabia has asked Aramco to boost oil capacity: CEO https://t.co/urBDPA9BpX REUTERS 53 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.