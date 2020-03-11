Global  

Bank Of England Cuts Rate By 50 Bps, Unveils Funding Scheme For SMEs On Covid-19

RTTNews Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The Bank of England unexpectedly cut its key interest rate and launched a new funding scheme for small businesses as it expects the UK economy to take a major hit due to the coronavirus, or Covid-19, outbreak. The Monetary Policy Committee unanimously voted to cut the bank rate by 50 basis points to a record low 0.25 percent, following a special meeting on March 10, the central bank said.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Bank of England announces rate cut 0.25% to tackle coronavirus

Bank of England announces rate cut 0.25% to tackle coronavirus 00:40

 The Bank of England has cut its main interest rate to 0.25% from 0.75%. The central bank said the decision came following the spread of Covid-19, which has seen stock markets and shares plunge around the world. In a statement, the bank said its role is to help UK businesses and households manage...

