'Shock and awe strategy': Here's what analysts are saying about the Bank of England's emergency rate cut

Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· *In an emergency move, the Bank of England cut interest rates by 0.5% in response to the

· *The central bank's monetary policy committee (MPC) voted unanimously to slash rates from 0.75% to 0.25%.*

· *Analysts expect the move to have a "limited impact" on the economy. *

· **Visit Business... · *In an emergency move, the Bank of England cut interest rates by 0.5% in response to the coronavirus outbreak . *· *The central bank's monetary policy committee (MPC) voted unanimously to slash rates from 0.75% to 0.25%.*· *Analysts expect the move to have a "limited impact" on the economy. *· **Visit Business 👓 View full article

