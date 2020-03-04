'Shock and awe strategy': Here's what analysts are saying about the Bank of England's emergency rate cut
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () · *In an emergency move, the Bank of England cut interest rates by 0.5% in response to the coronavirus outbreak. *
· *The central bank's monetary policy committee (MPC) voted unanimously to slash rates from 0.75% to 0.25%.*
· *Analysts expect the move to have a "limited impact" on the economy. *
· **Visit Business...
The Bank of England has cut interest rates from 0.75% to 0.25% in a move to counter the "economic shock" of the coronavirus outbreak. At a press conference following the rate cut, Bank Governor Mark Carney said the measures announced will "prevent a temporary disruption from causing longer lasting...
The Bank of England has cut its main interest rate to 0.25% from 0.75%. The central bank said the decision came following the spread of Covid-19, which has seen stock markets and shares plunge around..
