Working on a coronavirus vaccine? This clothing retailer wants to sell you a name for it.

bizjournals Wednesday, 11 March 2020
A Massachusetts-based business has applied for three trademarks for a coronavirus vaccine in recent weeks. But it’s not Moderna Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), which is about to start clinical testing of a potential vaccine for the global outbreak. Nor is it CureVac AG, Sanofi (NYSE: SNY) or any of the other biotechs around Cambridge who are also developing vaccines. Rather, it's a small Shrewsbury-based limited liability company, led by a former CVS Health Corp. (NYSE: CVS) marketing executive, whose primary…
News video: Researchers working to develop COVID-19 vaccine at Colorado State University

Researchers working to develop COVID-19 vaccine at Colorado State University 01:44

 It's a race against time at Colorado State University, which has live strains of COVID-19 and is now working to develop a vaccine.

