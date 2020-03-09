Malaysia's sugar purchases from India hit record amid diplomatic spat - trade

India's exports of sugar to Malaysia so far in 2020 have nearly tripled over the figure for all of last year, as Kuala Lumpur steps up purchases to placate New Delhi in a trade dispute that halted its palm oil exports to India, trade officials said.

