Five things you need to know today, and social distancing? We got this.

bizjournals Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Good morning, everyone. We’re in emergency territory, and there’s no word on whether the Boston Marathon will happen. But we’ve still got the five things you need to know in Boston business news to start your busy workday. Harvard closes; Harvard Square cringes Harvard University yesterday made major headlines when it asked students not to return to campus after spring break in an effort to limit exposure to the growing coronavirus outbreak. Hilary Burns reports that businesses in Harvard…
