With coronavirus spreading, and the budget deadline approaching, Cuomo wants another look at state revenue

bizjournals Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
As the coronavirus threatens the regional and global economy, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is asking Comptroller Tom DiNapoli to revisit the state's revenue projections as the state's April 1 budget deadline approaches. "The revenue projections are the underlying premise of the state's entire budget. If the revenue forecast is wrong, then everything that follows is incorrect," Cuomo said in a letter to DiNapoli. "As you know the world has changed in just the past few days and weeks. The world financial market…
 Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency Saturday as the number of coronavirus cases in the state jumped to 89; TV 10/55's John Dias reports.

