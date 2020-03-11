'Drop in an ocean': Bank of England's emergency rate cut lifts European stocks, but coronavirus fears rattle global markets

Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

**



· *The Bank of England cut interest rates by 50 basis points on Wednesday.*

· *The central bank cited a "marked deterioration" in risk appetite and the growth outlook, and markets signaling "extreme levels" of uncertainty.*

· *The emergency cut lifted European stocks, but US futures, Asian stocks, Treasuries, and oil... **· *The Bank of England cut interest rates by 50 basis points on Wednesday.*· *The central bank cited a "marked deterioration" in risk appetite and the growth outlook, and markets signaling "extreme levels" of uncertainty.*· *The emergency cut lifted European stocks, but US futures, Asian stocks, Treasuries, and oil 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend