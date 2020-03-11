Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > 'Drop in an ocean': Bank of England's emergency rate cut lifts European stocks, but coronavirus fears rattle global markets

'Drop in an ocean': Bank of England's emergency rate cut lifts European stocks, but coronavirus fears rattle global markets

Business Insider Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
'Drop in an ocean': Bank of England's emergency rate cut lifts European stocks, but coronavirus fears rattle global markets**

· *The Bank of England cut interest rates by 50 basis points on Wednesday.*
· *The central bank cited a "marked deterioration" in risk appetite and the growth outlook, and markets signaling "extreme levels" of uncertainty.*
· *The emergency cut lifted European stocks, but US futures, Asian stocks, Treasuries, and oil...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Bank of England announces rate cut 0.25% to tackle coronavirus

Bank of England announces rate cut 0.25% to tackle coronavirus 00:40

 The Bank of England has cut its main interest rate to 0.25% from 0.75%. The central bank said the decision came following the spread of Covid-19, which has seen stock markets and shares plunge around the world. In a statement, the bank said its role is to help UK businesses and households manage...

Recent related videos from verified sources

European stocks rise after shock Bank of England rate cut [Video]European stocks rise after shock Bank of England rate cut

European stocks rose Wednesday after the Bank of England made its first emergency rate move since 2008. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:38Published

Bank Governor Mark Carney press conference on interest rate cut [Video]Bank Governor Mark Carney press conference on interest rate cut

At a press conference following the rate cut, Bank Governor Mark Carney said the rate cut was part of a ” comprehensive and timely package of measures to help UK businesses and households bridge..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Shock and awe strategy': Here's what analysts are saying about the Bank of England's emergency rate cut

'Shock and awe strategy': Here's what analysts are saying about the Bank of England's emergency rate cut· *In an emergency move, the Bank of England cut interest rates by 0.5% in response to the coronavirus outbreak. * · *The central bank's monetary policy...
Business Insider

DAX Opens Higher After BoE's Emergency Rate Cut

German stocks opened on a firmer note Wednesday after China made significant progress in curbing domestic infections and the Bank of England cut interest rates...
RTTNews Also reported by •SeekingAlphaReuters IndiaWorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Libreinfo

Libre Informacion 'Drop in an ocean': Bank of England's emergency rate cut lifts European stocks, but coronavirus fears rattle global… https://t.co/hkBuIOri3C 7 hours ago

MaxineSykes

maxine sykes RT @EcoInternetDrGB: 'Drop in an #ocean': Bank of England's emergency rate cut lifts European stocks, but #coronavirus fears rattle global… 8 hours ago

Turfline

Turfline/Trading RT @businessinsider: 'Drop in an ocean': Bank of England's emergency rate cut lifts European stocks, but coronavirus fears rattle global ma… 8 hours ago

footballkim

Football ⚽️ RT @celebritykimdot: ‘Drop in an ocean’: Bank of England’s emergency rate cut lifts European stocks, but coronavirus fears rattle global ma… 8 hours ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 ‘Drop in an ocean’: Bank of England’s emergency rate cut lifts European stocks, but coronavirus fears rattle global… https://t.co/uoXOxDzJbt 8 hours ago

TodayHeadline42

todayheadline ‘Drop in an ocean’: Bank of England’s emergency rate cut lifts European stocks, but coronavirus fears rattle global… https://t.co/I6oVBHx5tC 8 hours ago

Libreinfo

Libre Informacion 'Drop in an ocean': Bank of England's emergency rate cut lifts European stocks, but coronavirus fears rattle global… https://t.co/NTk0OeTBnx 8 hours ago

EcoInternetDrGB

EcoInternet w/ Coronavirus News 24/7 'Drop in an #ocean': Bank of England's emergency rate cut lifts European stocks, but #coronavirus fears rattle glob… https://t.co/0ADyvJ7PKo 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.