'Drop in an ocean': Bank of England's emergency rate cut lifts European stocks, but coronavirus fears rattle global markets
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () **
· *The Bank of England cut interest rates by 50 basis points on Wednesday.*
· *The central bank cited a "marked deterioration" in risk appetite and the growth outlook, and markets signaling "extreme levels" of uncertainty.*
· *The emergency cut lifted European stocks, but US futures, Asian stocks, Treasuries, and oil...
The Bank of England has cut its main interest rate to 0.25% from 0.75%. The central bank said the decision came following the spread of Covid-19, which has seen stock markets and shares plunge around the world. In a statement, the bank said its role is to help UK businesses and households manage...
German stocks opened on a firmer note Wednesday after China made significant progress in curbing domestic infections and the Bank of England cut interest rates... RTTNews Also reported by •SeekingAlpha •Reuters India •WorldNews
