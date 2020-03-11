Global  

CBF Morning Run: What you need to know today and finally getting my Super ID

bizjournals Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Happy Wednesday morning, Columbus. Oh, we're up to our knees in the coronavirus now, Ohio. Let's hope it doesn't rise much faster. Here's what you need to know today. Ohio State University has suspended all in-person classes through the end of March, canceled all university-sponsored international travel “until further notice,” and won't schedule on-campus events through April 20. Then again, the spring game is still on. More than 8,600 people were registered to attend the Ohio Safety…
