Indian mills contract to export 3.5 million tonnes of sugar: trade body Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Indian sugar mills have so far contracted to export 3.5 million tonnes of sugar the in 2019/20 marketing year, mainly to Iran, Malaysia, Somalia and Sri Lanka, a trade body said on Wednesday. 👓 View full article

