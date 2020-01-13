Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Treasury considers delaying tax day deadline over coronavirus

Treasury considers delaying tax day deadline over coronavirus

Seattle Times Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Treasury and White House officials have discussed the idea of extending the tax deadline as the administration considers measures to relieve financial pressure on individuals and businesses struggling with fallout from a virus that has closed schools, kept workers at home and disrupted supply chains.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published < > Embed
News video: Monewatch: Lawmakers Mull Moving Tax Filing Deadline Over Coronavirus

Monewatch: Lawmakers Mull Moving Tax Filing Deadline Over Coronavirus 02:27

 The federal government is considering a stimulus package to deal with the economic effects of the coronavirus.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Shocking number of American taxpayers have no clue when Tax Day is [Video]Shocking number of American taxpayers have no clue when Tax Day is

Less than a third of Americans know when taxes are due this year, according to new research. Do you when the tax deadline is?  A new poll of 2,000 Americans show that a measly 27% of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tax Season 2020: Trump officials consider extending April 15 tax filing deadline as coronavirus spreads

The Trump administration is reportedly looking to extend the April 15 tax filing deadline to soften the effect of coronavirus on people, businesses.
USATODAY.com

April 15 Tax Deadline May Be Extended Due to Virus

The Trump administration will likely push back the April 15 deadline to file taxes as part of efforts to curb the coronavirus' effects on U.S. households and...
Newsmax


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.