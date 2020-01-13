Treasury considers delaying tax day deadline over coronavirus

Treasury and White House officials have discussed the idea of extending the tax deadline as the administration considers measures to relieve financial pressure on individuals and businesses struggling with fallout from a virus that has closed schools, kept workers at home and disrupted supply chains.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Shocking number of American taxpayers have no clue when Tax Day is Less than a third of Americans know when taxes are due this year, according to new research. Do you when the tax deadline is? A new poll of 2,000 Americans show that a measly 27% of.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published on January 13, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Tax Season 2020: Trump officials consider extending April 15 tax filing deadline as coronavirus spreads The Trump administration is reportedly looking to extend the April 15 tax filing deadline to soften the effect of coronavirus on people, businesses.

USATODAY.com 2 hours ago



April 15 Tax Deadline May Be Extended Due to Virus The Trump administration will likely push back the April 15 deadline to file taxes as part of efforts to curb the coronavirus' effects on U.S. households and...

Newsmax 4 hours ago





Tweets about this