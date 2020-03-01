Rana Kapoor's ED custody extended till March 16

Global  

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
A special court on Wednesday extended till March 16 the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, arrested on money laundering charges. During the hearing, the ED told the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court that Kapoor had sanctioned loans worth Rs 30,000 crore to different entities during his tenure.
News video: ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges

ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges 01:19

 Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor on March 08. He was arrested under money laundering case related to Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. He will be produced before a local court today. On Friday, the ED had raided Kapoor’s residence. Reserve Bank of India put...

Mumbai court extends Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor's ED custody till March 16

A PMLA court on Wednesday (March 11, 2020) extended troubled private sector lender Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor's Enforcement Directorate custody till March 16.
Rana Kapoor sent to ED custody till Wednesday

Arrested Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor was produced before a special court on Sunday in a money laundering case related with Dewan Housing Finance Corporation...
