Rana Kapoor's ED custody extended till March 16

Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

A special court on Wednesday extended till March 16 the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, arrested on money laundering charges. During the hearing, the ED told the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court that Kapoor had sanctioned loans worth Rs 30,000 crore to different entities during his tenure. 👓 View full article

