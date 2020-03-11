The 'bull market will soon end': Goldman Sachs warns shrinking profit growth will end the record 11-year stock rally
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () · *S&P 500 earnings will contract by 5% in 2020, Goldman Sachs projected on Wednesday, snuffing out the bull market's most efficient driver.*
· *The bank cited lower oil prices from the new market conflict, diminished corporate guidance, and slashed interest rates for its downward revision.*
· *Goldman analysts estimated 0%...
A Goldman Sachs Group Inc. asset manager who correctly predicted last year's rally in stocks says the equity market is overly complacent about the possible... Newsmax Also reported by •Business Insider