Saudi, UAE economies rocked by plunging oil prices and virus
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — It's been a turbulent week for Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, and it's only Wednesday. Already pained by years of economic slowdown and unpopular austerity measures, Gulf Arab states now face the most challenging headwind to their stability: crashing oil prices.
The one-day 25% drop in oil prices on Monday sent world markets tumbling amid disruptions across the globe due to a new and fast-spreading virus. In the Gulf, more than $400 billion was sold off in markets on the first two days of trading this week before regaining some of those losses by mid-week.
Stock in the kingdom's mostly state-owned oil company, Saudi Aramco, plunged dramatically before rebounding almost 10% on Tuesday only to drop again Wednesday, pushing its shares to below the December IPO price.
The volatility comes as Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman embarks on another round of risky gambles, this time in response to challenges from the new coronavirus.
First, the kingdom made the hard and unprecedented decision to shut down Islam’s holiest sites to pilgrims in an effort to block the spread of the virus.
In a second move spearheaded by the crown prince and his older brother, Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi Arabia triggered a price war with major producer Russia after Moscow refused to go along with deeper production cuts to prop up prices as demand for oil slows amid the virus' outbreak.
Eurasia Group, a risk analysis and consulting firm, said the main driver of the failure of Saudi-Russian talks was the kingdom's ambitious brinkmanship strategy to push for cuts of 1.5 million barrels per day or nothing at all.
To dominate market share, the Saudis slashed oil prices and said Monday they'd ramp up production to...
Oil fell by the most since 1991 on Monday after Saudi Arabia started a price war with Russia by slashing its selling prices and pledging to unleash its pent-up supply onto a market reeling from falling demand because of the coronavirus outbreak. Libby Hogan reports.
In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. eBay is trying to crack down on price gouging among coronavirus fears. Oil prices are dropping to..
BANGKOK (AP) — The world’s largest economies delivered more worrisome cues Monday as anxiety over the virus outbreak sent stock and oil prices plunging and... Seattle Times Also reported by •SeattlePI.com •OilPrice.com •Reuters
