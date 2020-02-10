Thinking about a master's degree? These Colorado programs pay the most upon graduation.
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () Nurses, business administrators and computer-science majors are the graduates walking away with the biggest salaries after completing their master's degree programs, a Denver Business Journal analysis of 2019 U.S. Department of Education data shows. The raw data, released in December, show median earnings, in-state tuition rates and post-graduation median debt loads, among other statistics, connected to degree type and level across the nation. DBJ sorted that data, ranking master's degrees by median…