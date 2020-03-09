UK Health Minister Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Global  

RTTNews Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Britain's Junior Health Minister Nadine Dorries revealed that she has been diagnosed with coronavirus. The Conservative MP is the first British lawmaker to test positive for the killer bug. Dorries, 62, reportedly took part in a Downing Street reception attended by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and two cabinet ministers. With this, the number of coronavirus cases in the UK rose to 383 and
