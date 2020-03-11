S.F. supervisors announce 'legislative package' to mitigate coronavirus' impacts on small businesses, tenants
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () San Francisco supervisors vowed to support the city’s residents and small businesses that have suffered financial losses in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis reaching San Francisco with a legislative package that will be introduced over the coming week. In the wake of the city’s recently issued guidelines recommending “social distancing” and discouraging large gatherings to prevent the virus’ spread, small businesses and their employees have reported increasing economic hardships, with some…
The House has passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which includes protection for small businesses - providing financial assistance through a tax credit to businesses that provide paid leave for their employees.
Grassroot efforts are bubbling up for Portland small businesses affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The nonprofit Built Oregon on Thursday launched a survey to... bizjournals Also reported by •Japan Today
Tweets about this
dri On local efforts to deal with the corona-aware world:
- San Jose adopts a ban on evictions amid coronavirus outbre… https://t.co/i8nHQG1vdc 3 days ago
Terri Gerstein City policy responses to #coronavirus: S.F. supervisors announce 'legislative package' to mitigate coronavirus' imp… https://t.co/MPjGpvyjMJ 4 days ago
San Francisco Business Times The legislative packaged announced Tuesday includes eviction protections for tenants and a small business rent stab… https://t.co/HlII0CeRAl 4 days ago