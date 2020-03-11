Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > S.F. supervisors announce 'legislative package' to mitigate coronavirus' impacts on small businesses, tenants

S.F. supervisors announce 'legislative package' to mitigate coronavirus' impacts on small businesses, tenants

bizjournals Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
San Francisco supervisors vowed to support the city’s residents and small businesses that have suffered financial losses in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis reaching San Francisco with a legislative package that will be introduced over the coming week. In the wake of the city’s recently issued guidelines recommending “social distancing” and discouraging large gatherings to prevent the virus’ spread, small businesses and their employees have reported increasing economic hardships, with some…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Published < > Embed
News video: Amid Coronavirus pandemic, some small businesses struggle with sales

Amid Coronavirus pandemic, some small businesses struggle with sales 01:24

 The House has passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which includes protection for small businesses - providing financial assistance through a tax credit to businesses that provide paid leave for their employees.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus impacting on small businesses [Video]

Coronavirus impacting on small businesses

From clothing stores to fitness trainers, Cincinnati small businesses are getting creative to keep afloat during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:23Published
Coronavirus and Small Businesses [Video]

Coronavirus and Small Businesses

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, small businesses have growing concerns about the impact the virus will have long-term.

Credit: KIMTPublished

Recent related news from verified sources

Australia unveils $11.4 billion in virus outbreak stimulus

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Australia on Thursday put forward a $17.6 billion (US $11.4 billion) stimulus package meant to stave off a recession due to the impact...
Seattle Times

Grassroots efforts bubble up to help Portland's small businesses

Grassroot efforts are bubbling up for Portland small businesses affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The nonprofit Built Oregon on Thursday launched a survey to...
bizjournals Also reported by •Japan Today

Tweets about this

DriXander

dri On local efforts to deal with the corona-aware world: - San Jose adopts a ban on evictions amid coronavirus outbre… https://t.co/i8nHQG1vdc 3 days ago

TerriGerstein

Terri Gerstein City policy responses to #coronavirus: S.F. supervisors announce 'legislative package' to mitigate coronavirus' imp… https://t.co/MPjGpvyjMJ 4 days ago

SFBusinessTimes

San Francisco Business Times The legislative packaged announced Tuesday includes eviction protections for tenants and a small business rent stab… https://t.co/HlII0CeRAl 4 days ago

IvanLS24

Ivan Luevanos-Elms 🏳️‍🌈🇲🇽🇺🇸 RT @D4GordonMar: No one should have to choose between their health and their job, and in midst of a public health crisis, workers need to k… 4 days ago

D4GordonMar

Gordon Mar No one should have to choose between their health and their job, and in midst of a public health crisis, workers ne… https://t.co/rdO6vRDUey 5 days ago

DianeWesleySmi1

Diane Wesley Smith S.F. supervisors announce 'legislative package' to mitigate coronavirus' impacts on small businesses, tenants… https://t.co/nzfthxAEOK 5 days ago

SFBusinessTimes

San Francisco Business Times The legislative packaged announced Tuesday includes eviction protections for tenants and a small business rent stab… https://t.co/38pvSAULgK 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.