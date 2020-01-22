Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > FAA waives rules that led airlines to fly empty planes

FAA waives rules that led airlines to fly empty planes

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Federal regulators waived a rule Wednesday that was causing airlines to fly nearly empty planes just to avoid losing takeoff and landing rights at major airports.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it would suspend the rule through May 31 to help airlines that are canceling flights because of the new virus outbreak.

The FAA assigns takeoff and landing rights, or “slots,” at a few big, congested airports. Airlines must use 80% of their highly coveted slots or risk forfeiting them.

That FAA requirement — and especially a similar rule in Europe — led airlines to operate flights using those slots even if there were very few passengers.

The FAA's decision affects flights at John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia airports in New York and Reagan Washington National Airport outside Washington, D.C.

The FAA said it also would not punish airlines that cancel flights through May 31 at four other airports where the agency approves schedules: Chicago's O’Hare International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey; Los Angeles International Airport and San Francisco International Airport.

The FAA waiver covers U.S. and foreign airlines. The U.S. regulator said it expects American carriers to get the same relief from slot-use requirements in other countries. If other countries or jurisdictions don't waive their use rules for U.S. airlines, the FAA said it might not waive the rule in the U.S. to carriers from that country or region.

The slot-use rule has led to the phenomenon of “ghost flights” — big planes flying around with eerily empty cabins.

The president of United Airlines said it was crazy to enforce the slot-use rule in the middle of a virus outbreak that has devastated demand for air travel.

"Flying empty airplanes to protect slots? How...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TomoNews US - Published < > Embed
News video: Airlines are wasting thousands of gallons of fuel on 'ghost flights'

Airlines are wasting thousands of gallons of fuel on 'ghost flights' 01:27

 EUROPE — Airlines are wasting thousands of gallons of jet fuel flying EMPTY airplanes amid China's latest gift to the world because of some fantastic European rule saying operators can lose their flight slots if they're not flying. Business Insider reports that people around the world are saying...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Airlines battle to survive as planes fly empty [Video]Airlines battle to survive as planes fly empty

As the coronavirus crisis mounts, airlines around the world find themselves flying empty planes, and facing a battle for survival. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:46Published

Emotional Support Animals on Planes Debate Causes Dept. of Transportation To Ask For Feedback [Video]Emotional Support Animals on Planes Debate Causes Dept. of Transportation To Ask For Feedback

Under a newly proposed rule, airlines would not have to accept emotional support animals. The Department of Transportation is asking for public feedback on the proposed policy. Veuer’s TC Newman has..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

FAA waives rules that led airlines to fly empty planes

Federal regulators waived a rule Wednesday that was causing airlines to fly nearly empty planes just to avoid losing takeoff and landing rights at major...
Seattle Times

Fin24.com | WATCH: Airlines battle to survive as planes fly empty

As the coronavirus crisis mounts, airlines around the world find themselves flying empty planes, and facing a battle for survival.
News24


Tweets about this

nbcchicago

NBC Chicago FAA Waives Rules That Led Airlines to Fly Empty Planes https://t.co/cHEcrRBAtq https://t.co/QnaatHHtkh 5 minutes ago

news10nbc

news10nbc FAA waives rules that led airlines to fly empty planes https://t.co/bmC6mTzfYj 2 hours ago

cobol314159

David West 🇺🇸 RT @YWN: FAA Waives Rules That Led Airlines To Fly Empty Planes https://t.co/js8RgFqmi0 2 hours ago

YWN

Yeshiva World News FAA Waives Rules That Led Airlines To Fly Empty Planes https://t.co/js8RgFqmi0 2 hours ago

travel_biz_news

Travel Industry News RT @phocuswire: LIVE BLOG: FAA waives rules that led airlines to fly empty planes LIVE BLOG: Impact of coronavirus on the travel industry… 2 hours ago

phocuswire

PhocusWire LIVE BLOG: FAA waives rules that led airlines to fly empty planes LIVE BLOG: Impact of coronavirus on the travel i… https://t.co/VLGb7AGK2i 2 hours ago

KMPHFOX26

FOX26 News Federal regulators are temporarily waiving a rule that has been causing airlines to fly nearly empty planes to avoi… https://t.co/U3cNxKvofu 3 hours ago

VINNews

VosIzNeias FAA Waives Rules That Led Airlines To Fly Empty Planes https://t.co/d9Oq3Xj8rB 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.