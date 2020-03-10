Global  

St. Patrick's Day parade canceled due to coronavirus fears

bizjournals Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The annual Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade, scheduled for Saturday, has been canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus. On its website, parade organizers refer visitors to the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) website on coronavirus, which indicated there have been 19 cases of COVID-19 identified in Illinois so far after CDPH and the Illinois Department of Public Health reported eight additional cases on March 10. "Current information suggests that person-to-person spread will…
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published < > Embed
News video: City Cancels St. Patrick's Day Parade Over Coronavirus Fears

City Cancels St. Patrick's Day Parade Over Coronavirus Fears 02:24

 The City of Pittsburgh has canceled the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade over fears about Coronavirus; KDKA's John Shumway reports.

Cleveland cancels St. Patrick’s Day parade due to coronavirus concerns [Video]Cleveland cancels St. Patrick’s Day parade due to coronavirus concerns

Cleveland cancels St. Patrick’s Day parade due to coronavirus concerns

New York Auto Show Postponed Due to Coronavirus [Video]New York Auto Show Postponed Due to Coronavirus

The New York International Auto Show has postponed its 12-day conference, moving it to late August due to the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. The show has not been postponed or rescheduled since WWII.

Cuomo looking at cancelingÂ St. Patrick's Day parade because of coronavirus concerns

He said New York has about 25 more cases of the coronavirus since Monday, when the state led the nation with 142 cases.
Newsday

Check Out Andrew Cuomo’s Horrific Irish Accent When Asked if Coronavirus Will Cancel St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Governor *Andrew Cuomo* tried (and failed) to do an Irish accent when asked if the coronavirus situation in his state would impact the New York City St....
Mediaite

