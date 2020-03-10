St. Patrick's Day parade canceled due to coronavirus fears

Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The annual Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade, scheduled for Saturday, has been canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus. On its website, parade organizers refer visitors to the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) website on coronavirus, which indicated there have been 19 cases of COVID-19 identified in Illinois so far after CDPH and the Illinois Department of Public Health reported eight additional cases on March 10. "Current information suggests that person-to-person spread will…


