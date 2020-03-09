Warren Buffett says coronavirus and plummeting oil prices are a 'one-two punch' to markets, but not as scary as 2008
Wednesday, 11 March 2020
· *Warren Buffett said that Monday's market rout was not as scary as the great financial crisis in 2008 or the collapse in 1987 in an interview Tuesday with Yahoo Finance. *
· *Still, the combination of coronavirus and a plunge in oil prices was a "big one-two punch" to markets, Buffett said. *
· *The virus shouldn't...
Take a page out of Warren Buffett's dip-buying playbook as the markets continue to crash.
