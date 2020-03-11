Global  

World Health Organization declares coronavirus a global pandemic

bizjournals Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
The spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) has officially reached pandemic levels, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared Wednesday. “We’re deeply concerned, both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesusat, director-general of the WHO, at the briefing. “We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus. This is the first pandemic caused by a coronavirus. And we have never before seen a pandemic…
News video: WHO officially declares coronavirus a pandemic

WHO officially declares coronavirus a pandemic 01:11

 The global outbreak of coronavirus has been officially declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

WHO Declares Coronavirus a Pandemic Officials of the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the pandemic from its Geneva headquarters on Wednesday. Dr. Ghebreyesus, WHO, via 'The New York Times'..

'Social Distancing' May Be Needed to Stop the Spread of Coronavirus Some health experts are recommending that people stay further away from each than normal to ease the increasing numbers..

World Health Organization declares COVID-19 a global pandemic

The World Health Organiztion declared the global COVID-19 crisis a pandemic at a press conference Tuesday.
World Health Organization describes coronavirus outbreak as pandemic

The World Health Organization sees the outbreak of the new coronavirus as a pandemic, Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.
