After raising $20M, dental-tech startup bought its biggest competitor

bizjournals Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Believe it or not, dentistry is a hot sector nowadays for entrepreneurs and investors. Look no further than Membersy LLC, an Austin-based startup creating membership plans for dental chains, for exhibit A. It just raised tens of millions of dollars from a New York City investment firm and completed the acquisition of its largest competitor. "The big thing is we want to let the dentist be clinicians so they don't have to worry about real estate, payroll and marketing," the CEO said.
