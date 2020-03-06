Global  

Alert: Dow Jones industrials drop 1,600 points, 6.4%, as investors await broader response to economic damage from coronavirus

Wednesday, 11 March 2020
NEW YORK (AP) — Dow Jones industrials drop 1,600 points, 6.4%, as investors await broader response to economic damage from coronavirus.
 U.S. stocks plunged on Monday, briefly halting trading as frightened investors fled the markets amid growing economic uncertainty over the spreading coronavirus.

Investors flee Wall Street, seek shelter in bond and gold

U.S. stock markets tanked and the Dow Jones Industrials shed more than 800 points on Friday, as the global tally of coronavirus infections surpassed 100,000 and...
Reuters

Alert: Dow drops more than 1,400 points, or 5.9%, as investors await broader response to economic damage from the coronavirus.

NEW YORK (AP) — Dow drops more than 1,400 points, or 5.9%, as investors await broader response to economic damage from the coronavirus.
SeattlePI.com


