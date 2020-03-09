Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Louisville companies battered on Wall Street as stocks enter bear market

Louisville companies battered on Wall Street as stocks enter bear market

bizjournals Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
U.S. stocks took another beating in the Wednesday session as the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global pandemic. The Dow closed down 5.85%, shedding 1,464 points as it closed in bear market territory, meaning the index has lost 20% of its value from recent highs set Feb. 12. It's the first time the Dow has entered a bear market since the 2008 financial crisis. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were both down sharply, losing 4.89% and 4.7% of their respective values. All 14 of Louisville's…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Dow enters bear market territory amid coronavirus fears

Dow enters bear market territory amid coronavirus fears 02:26

 Wall Street stocks plunged on Wednesday, with the Dow confirming a bear market for the first time since the financial crisis after the World Health Organization called the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

S&P bear market will soon end - Goldman Sachs [Video]S&P bear market will soon end - Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs predicts the S&P 500 will plunge 28% from its February peak, putting it deep into a bear market. As Fred Katayama reports, Wall Street edged closer to bear territory Wednesday.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:29Published

Coronavirus Update: Markets Rebound After Record Drop [Video]Coronavirus Update: Markets Rebound After Record Drop

Tuesday saw a better day on Wall Street as stocks closed sharply higher. The gains recovered about half of the market's historic losses from a day before. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Wall Street tumbles, Dow confirms bear market

Wall Street plunged on Wednesday, with the Dow confirming a bear market for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis as the World Health Organization...
Reuters

Aussie sharemarket hits bear territory after Wall St rout

Aussie sharemarket hits bear territory after Wall St routThe Australian share market fell by 3.8 per cent in the opening minutes of trade, following the trend set in major offhshore markets.At that level, Aussie stocks...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

TimesKentucky

The Kentucky Times Louisville companies battered on Wall Street as stocks enter bear market https://t.co/rN2onUe7Fp 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.