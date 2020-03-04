Seattle Public Schools closes for 2 weeks, confirms staff case of COVID-19
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 () Seattle Public Schools is closing all its schools beginning Thursday, affecting more than 55,000 students in the city. The closure will last at least two weeks and also includes child care and health services, the district announced Wednesday. The district's Office of Public Affairs wrote in a letter to Seattle Public Schools families that the district decided to act swiftly in response to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's Wednesday proclamation banning gatherings of 250 or more people. In his statement…
SEATTLE (Reuters) - Washington Governor Jay Inslee on Wednesday banned gatherings of over 250 people in the Seattle area, said he may soon close all schools and did not rule out eventual lockdowns to slow the spread of the United States’ deadliest coronavirus outbreak. Seattle Public Schools later...
The Academy of World Languages in Evanston got a major scrubdown Tuesday after a staff member voluntarily self quarantined following possible COVID-19 exposure. The canceled international trips spanned..
NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Denise Juneau, superintendent of Seattle Public Schools, about how schools are preparing for future potential spread of the novel... NPR Also reported by •CBC.ca •Hereford Times •Western Daily Press •WorldNews
You Might Like
Tweets about this
shibusawarei RT @TIME: Seattle closes public schools, bans large gatherings in efforts to contain COVID-19 outbreak https://t.co/zhQ2bAU6eA 4 minutes ago
K L RT @seattletimes: • More than half of Life Care Center residents test positive for COVID-19
• Shoreline Public Schools closes every campus… 4 minutes ago
Debi Moss-Scheler RT @yashar: New: All Seattle Public Schools closed for at least two weeks starting Thursday due to coronavirus outbreak.
https://t.co/5EW… 5 minutes ago