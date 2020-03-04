Global  

Seattle Public Schools closes for 2 weeks, confirms staff case of COVID-19

bizjournals Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
Seattle Public Schools is closing all its schools beginning Thursday, affecting more than 55,000 students in the city. The closure will last at least two weeks and also includes child care and health services, the district announced Wednesday. The district's Office of Public Affairs wrote in a letter to Seattle Public Schools families that the district decided to act swiftly in response to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's Wednesday proclamation banning gatherings of 250 or more people. In his statement…
News video: Washington State Bans Gatherings, May Close Schools

Washington State Bans Gatherings, May Close Schools 00:33

 SEATTLE (Reuters) - Washington Governor Jay Inslee on Wednesday banned gatherings of over 250 people in the Seattle area, said he may soon close all schools and did not rule out eventual lockdowns to slow the spread of the United States’ deadliest coronavirus outbreak. Seattle Public Schools later...

