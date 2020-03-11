Global  

The Movie Biz: Hoped to write about St. Patrick’s Day, but ...

bizjournals Wednesday, 11 March 2020 ()
I had hoped to write about something diverting.  St. Patrick’s Day movies, say.  But now they’re cancelling St. Patrick’s Day Parades right and left and we’re back with to what’s on everyone’s mind. Coronavirus. The effect on the movie business hasn’t been encouraging. The annual SXSW Festival (March13-22) in Austin has been canceled. That was after major players like WarnerMedia, Starz, Netflix, Lionsgate, Amazon and Apple let it be known they wouldn’t be attending. Now no…
News video: City Of Coral Gables Postpones St. Patrick's Day Festival

City Of Coral Gables Postpones St. Patrick's Day Festival 00:18

 The festival will still happen at a later date, but no word on when.

